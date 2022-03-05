Advertisement

Rita Belle Petzoldt, 89, formerly of Beaver Falls

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 3:59 PM EST|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Rita Belle Petzoldt, 89, formerly of Beaver Falls Rd., Beaver Falls, passed away on Friday, March 4, 2022 at the Lewis County Health System Nursing Home, Lowville.

The funeral will be at 12:00 noon on Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc., Lowville with Minister of the Apostolic Christian Church of America, Lowville, officiating. Spring burial will be in Riverside Cemetery, Beaver Falls. Calling hours are from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 noon on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, prior to the funeral service, at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contribution may be made to Friends of Lewis County Hospice, P.O. Box 266, Lowville, NY 13367.

She is survived by her four children, Debra Belle Church of Monroe, Michigan; Bruce Donald and Patricia Petzoldt of Beaver Falls; Wendy Ethel and Andrew Lehman of Croghan; Patti Jayne and Randy Widrick of Croghan, 16 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-granddaughters; her siblings, Arlene Grau of Croghan; Regina Herzig of Castorland; Theodore B. Virkler Jr (Mae) of Croghan; Norma and Melvin Zehr of Lowville; Nathaniel and Sheila Virkler of Lowville; Kendall and Marlene Virkler of Lowville; several nieces, nephews and cousins. She is predeceased by her beloved husband Donald, who passed away on January 10, 2015; granddaughter, Jaclyn May Petzoldt; and two brothers-in-law, Ray Grau, and Bradley Herzig.

Rita was born on September 4, 1932 in the Town of New Bremen, NY, a daughter of the late Theodore Benjamin and Amelia Belle Farney Virkler. She graduated as Valedictorian from Beaver Falls High School in the class of 1949. On June 30, 1951, she married Donald J. Petzoldt at the Evangelical United Brethren Church, Beaver Falls, with Rev. Norman Pusey, officiating. Together with her husband, they purchased her husband’s family dairy farm and were lifelong dairy farmers.

Rita was a lifelong member of Apostolic Christian Church of America, Lowville.

Condolences may be made online at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Two Girls’ Frontier League Basketball teams were in search of sectional titles Saturday at...
Saturday Sports: Two Girls’ Frontier League Basketball teams in search of sectional titles
Saturday Sports: Two Girls’ Frontier League Basketball teams in search of sectional titles
Watertown Anti-Violence and Stop the Hate Show benefits Urban Mission
Janet L. Wisner, 79, of Adams Center, died Friday March 4, 2022 at her home where she had been...
Janet L. Wisner, 79, of Adams Center
Andrew “Andy” D. Johnston Sr., 39, a former Averill Park resident, more recently of Gouverneur,...
Andrew “Andy” D. Johnston Sr., 39, of Gouverneur

Obituaries

The convoy originally set out for Washington D.C. with the hope to have their message be heard...
To go to D.C., or not to go? The trucker convoy may change its destination
North Country stands in solidarity, Ukrainian flag raised at Watertown City Hall
To go to D.C., or not to go? The trucker convoy may change its destination
It’s the bi-annual Anti-Violence and Stop the Hate Concert at Maggie’s on the River in Watertown.
Watertown Anti-Violence and Stop the Hate Show benefits Urban Mission
Scott E. Parmeter, age 55 of Ogdensburg passed away at his home surrounded by his loving family...
Scott E. Parmeter, 55, of Ogdensburg