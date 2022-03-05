Scott E. Parmeter, 55, of Ogdensburg

Scott E. Parmeter, age 55 of Ogdensburg passed away at his home surrounded by his loving family on Wednesday March 2, 2022. (Source: Funeral Home)

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Scott E. Parmeter, age 55 of Ogdensburg passed away at his home surrounded by his loving family on Wednesday March 2, 2022. As per his request there will be no funeral services.

Surviving are his husband Jack McIntosh; 10 year old son Owyn Sharlow-Mashaw; a daughter Kasandra French & her husband Nick of Harrisville; a sister Desiree Fisher & her companion Joe Rivers of Richville; his father Charles “Burton” Parmeter of Ogdensburg & his companion Shirley Martin, mother-in-law Nancy McIntosh of Harrisville; 2 brother-in-laws Adam McIntosh & his wife Brenda, Joseph McIntosh & his wife Missy of Harrisville; sister-in-law Barbara McIntosh of Harrisville; a sister-in-law, Sandy Ferguson-Hitsman of Ogdensburg; 4 grandchildren, Axel, Bentley, Holly and Harlow French along with several nieces & nephews.

He was predeceased by his mother Linda Parmeter, a brother Chuck Parmeter; 2 brother in-laws Clifford McIntosh & Mike Fisher, and his father-in-law Jack McIntosh.

Scott was born on August 8, 1966 in Ogdensburg, a son of Charles “Burton” & Linda (Backus) Parmeter. He graduated from Heuvelton High School and BOCES for Culinary Arts. Later he obtained his cosmetology license. Canton ATC where he earned his Associates Degree in Nursing. On June 24, 1995 he married Jack McIntosh at the Unitarian Universal Church in Canton.

He began his career as a nurse’s aid at the United Helpers Cedars Nursing Home prior to obtaining his Registered Nursing Degree. He then went to work at Claxton Hepburn Medical Center as a CNA, LPN, RN and Canton-Potsdam Hospital where he worked until becoming ill.

Scott was a caring and compassionate person and enjoyed helping others. People often referred to him as a GENTLE GIANT TEDDY BEAR. Loved by many, he enjoyed watching the wild life, travelling, gardening, gambling, and driving his Spyder around. Most of all he enjoyed his family & friends. Scott was always a great listener, and loved playing pranks on people, took great pleasure in scaring people then he would laugh that laugh. Memorial contributions can be made to the Richard E. Winter Cancer Center. Condolences and fond memories can also be shared online at www.foxandmurrayfuneralhome.com

There will be a celebration of life at a later date.

