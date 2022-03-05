Advertisement

Shane E. Moyer, 57, of Gouverneur

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 3:43 PM EST|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Shane E. Moyer, age 57, of Gouverneur, passed away on February 27, 2022 at his home.
Shane E. Moyer, age 57, of Gouverneur, passed away on February 27, 2022 at his home.(Source: Funeral Home)

GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Shane E. Moyer, age 57, of Gouverneur, passed away on February 27, 2022 at his home.

There will be a private graveside service in the spring. Arrangements are with French Funeral Home in Gouverneur. Condolences, memories, and photos may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.

Shane was born on February 5, 1965 in Syracuse to Jack E. and Mary (Ayer) Moyer. He graduated from Fabius-Pompey High School in 1984 and proudly served in the United States Marine Corps for 6 years, completing a tour in Iraq. He was honorably discharged in 1993. Shane was proud to have achieved the rank of Sergeant in the USMC.

Shane worked as a tool and die maker for several years until retirement, at which time he moved to Gouverneur. It was here that he and his Lab Layla spent most of their days enjoying the outdoors, especially at Sylvia Lake. Shane will be remembered as a kind and giving man even though he considered himself a loner.

In addition to his parents, Shane is survived by his son, Brandon, and grandchildren Ava and Harrison, siblings, Jennifer Rosenberg, Steven Moyer, and Jack Moyer, Jr., and several nieces and nephews and his “Adopted” family and friends, the Crawn family in Gouverneur.

If you wish to make a donation in memory of Shane, it may be made out to support.woundedwarriorproject.org.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Two Girls’ Frontier League Basketball teams were in search of sectional titles Saturday at...
Saturday Sports: Two Girls’ Frontier League Basketball teams in search of sectional titles
Saturday Sports: Two Girls’ Frontier League Basketball teams in search of sectional titles
Watertown Anti-Violence and Stop the Hate Show benefits Urban Mission
Janet L. Wisner, 79, of Adams Center, died Friday March 4, 2022 at her home where she had been...
Janet L. Wisner, 79, of Adams Center
Andrew “Andy” D. Johnston Sr., 39, a former Averill Park resident, more recently of Gouverneur,...
Andrew “Andy” D. Johnston Sr., 39, of Gouverneur

Obituaries

The convoy originally set out for Washington D.C. with the hope to have their message be heard...
To go to D.C., or not to go? The trucker convoy may change its destination
North Country stands in solidarity, Ukrainian flag raised at Watertown City Hall
To go to D.C., or not to go? The trucker convoy may change its destination
It’s the bi-annual Anti-Violence and Stop the Hate Concert at Maggie’s on the River in Watertown.
Watertown Anti-Violence and Stop the Hate Show benefits Urban Mission
Candles
Rita Belle Petzoldt, 89, formerly of Beaver Falls
Scott E. Parmeter, age 55 of Ogdensburg passed away at his home surrounded by his loving family...
Scott E. Parmeter, 55, of Ogdensburg