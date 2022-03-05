Shane E. Moyer, 57, of Gouverneur

Shane E. Moyer, age 57, of Gouverneur, passed away on February 27, 2022 at his home. (Source: Funeral Home)

GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Shane E. Moyer, age 57, of Gouverneur, passed away on February 27, 2022 at his home.

There will be a private graveside service in the spring. Arrangements are with French Funeral Home in Gouverneur. Condolences, memories, and photos may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.

Shane was born on February 5, 1965 in Syracuse to Jack E. and Mary (Ayer) Moyer. He graduated from Fabius-Pompey High School in 1984 and proudly served in the United States Marine Corps for 6 years, completing a tour in Iraq. He was honorably discharged in 1993. Shane was proud to have achieved the rank of Sergeant in the USMC.

Shane worked as a tool and die maker for several years until retirement, at which time he moved to Gouverneur. It was here that he and his Lab Layla spent most of their days enjoying the outdoors, especially at Sylvia Lake. Shane will be remembered as a kind and giving man even though he considered himself a loner.

In addition to his parents, Shane is survived by his son, Brandon, and grandchildren Ava and Harrison, siblings, Jennifer Rosenberg, Steven Moyer, and Jack Moyer, Jr., and several nieces and nephews and his “Adopted” family and friends, the Crawn family in Gouverneur.

If you wish to make a donation in memory of Shane, it may be made out to support.woundedwarriorproject.org.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.