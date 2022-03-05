Snow Ridge ski lift operator celebrates 50 years in the biz

TOWN OF TURIN, New York (WWNY) - The Snow Ridge Ski Resort in Turin has had numerous chairlift operators during its history, but only one has lasted a half century.

Don Mulligan is celebrating his 50th season at the ski resort.

He has become a staple at Snow Ridge. So much so, that he is now known on the mountain as “The Don”.

Mulligan operates the Ridge Runner Chair lift, helping skiers reach the peak of the 1850 foot mountain.

“There was a lift operator strike and someone told me to put my name in, and I did. I’ve been here ever since. That was back in 1972, I think,” said Mulligan.

“He’s the face to see when people get on the chair, and he’s a great ambassador to have here at Snow Ridge,” said Snow Ridge General Manager Nick Mir.

When asked if The Don had another 50 years in him as a lift operator, he simply said “Fuhgeddaboudit”.

