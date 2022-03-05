Watertown Anti-Violence and Stop the Hate Show benefits Urban Mission

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Music to stop the hate.

It’s the bi-annual Anti-Violence and Stop the Hate Concert at Maggie’s on the River in Watertown.

It ran Saturday afternoon and into the evening.

11 bands performed on the 3rd floor of the restaurant. All of them are regional artists ranging from the north country to Utica.

Organizer JP Voytko says the goal is simple.

“The reason I call it the Anti-Violence and Stop the Hate Show is so that you know exactly what we’re in this for. There’s nothing better than just being kind to each other. And that’s what we need more than ever right now,” said Voytko.

Voytko says proceeds from the concert will benefit Waterrown’s Urban Mission.

