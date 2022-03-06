Andrew “Andy” D. Johnston Sr., 39, of Gouverneur

Andrew “Andy” D. Johnston Sr., 39, a former Averill Park resident, more recently of Gouverneur, died suddenly on Sunday, February 13, 2022. (Source: Funeral Home)

GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Andrew “Andy” D. Johnston Sr., 39, a former Averill Park resident, more recently of Gouverneur, died suddenly on Sunday, February 13, 2022.

Andrew was born in Troy, New York on August 17th 1982. He is survived by his children Taylor Johnston, Andrew Johnston Jr., Robert Johnston and their mother Danylle Gerstel all of Averill Park, NY; his parents Linda (Jeff) Dahl of Phoenix, Arizona & Andy Johnston of Brunswick, NY; brothers Jeffrey (Tabitha) Dahl & Chris (Sarah) Dahl of Phoenix, Arizona; two sisters Katie Dahl of Phoenix, Arizona and Brenda Johnston of Brunswick, NY; and several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces & nephews.

Andrew is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents Shirley & Charles Mousaw; paternal grandparents Ted and Anne Johnston; & his cousin TJ.

Andrew grew up and attended schools in Brunswick, NY. He was into wrestling as a child & competed in many championships. He worked in construction & was a member of the Local 157 Laborers Union. In Gouverneur, he worked at the local Price Chopper supermarket where he had just been promoted to manager. Andrew loved spending time with his kids; they were his pride and joy. He also loved hunting, fishing, horses & anything with wheels.

While living in Gouverneur he was able to reconnect with his mom & her family and make lasting memories. He enjoyed helping his Uncle Tom at his hunting cabin on the lake, going ice fishing with his cousin Kaleb, and spending quality time with his mom, Linda; aunts Debra & TJ; and cousins Hannah & Emily. He only lived there a short time, but built many meaningful relationships. His presence will be greatly missed by people he only knew for a short time & that tells what a good person he was. He believed in second chances & would give the shirt off his back to anyone in need.

”He’ll always be remembered as a man both strong and good. Who gave his best to others, and who did the best he could. He’ll always be remembered for all the joy he brought. As a man who made a difference, and a man who meant a lot.”

Andrew “Andy” Johnston 1982-2022: Too well loved to ever be forgotten.

