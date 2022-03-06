Andrew Cuomo speaks publicly for the first time since his resignation

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Former Governor Andrew Cuomo is blaming his resignation on partisan politics in Albany.

In his first public appearance since resigning in August 2021, former Governor Cuomo spoke at a church in Brooklyn Sunday morning.

Cuomo addressed the several sexual harassment allegations saying he accepts responsibility and called his actions inappropriate. He says social norms have changed throughout his career and he failed to adapt to them.

The former governor also blamed the “political sharks” in Albany for exploiting the issue, and he’s maintaining that he didn’t break any laws.

“They did a report that said there were 11 cases against me. Since then, since last August, five district attorneys have investigated the report of the much publicized 11 violations of law. And do you know how many cases of the 11 they found to bring? How many of the 11? What’s your guess? 10? 9? 8? 7? 6? 5? Zero. Zero. Zero cases,” said Cuomo.

Cuomo ended the speech by saying he has many options in life and he’s open to all of them.

