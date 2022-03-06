Advertisement

Car chase spans much of St. Lawrence County Sunday

By 7 News Staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2022 at 3:09 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - One male is in custody following a police chase in St. Lawrence County.

County Sheriff Brooks Bigwarfe tells 7 News the chase spanned several jurisdictions in northern part of St. Lawrence County, and the driver caused numerous MVAs.

There were no serious injuries in any of those crashes.

At least one New York State Police car had to be towed.

The chase came to an end in the Ogdensburg area, where the driver was arrested. Bigwarfe says there’s no further danger to the public.

One male in custody, but an identity has not yet been released.

An investigation is ongoing by New York State Police.

