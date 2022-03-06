Advertisement

Jury selection to begin in Shawn Exford trial

wwny Man indicted in Lowville fatal fire
wwny Man indicted in Lowville fatal fire
By 7 News Staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2022 at 3:27 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Jury selection is expected to begin Monday in the Shawn Exford trial.

Exford is accused of killing two women with a fire he started intentionally.

That fire was on South State Street in Lowville back in November, 2019.

A county grand jury handed up a 13-count indictment against Exford two years ago. Those charges included two counts of 2nd Degree Murder, two counts of 1st Degree Arson, and several counts of 1st Degree Reckless Endangerment.

Exford pleaded not guilty to all of those charges in Lewis County Court in March, 2020.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ammunition
Up in arms over proposed ammunition tax
Car chase spans much of St. Lawrence County Sunday
The convoy originally set out for Washington D.C. with the hope to have their message be heard...
To go to D.C., or not to go? The trucker convoy may change its destination
Two people are dead following a head-on snowmobile crash in the town of Montague early Friday...
2 dead in head-on snowmobile crash
Julia LaRock and Brian Jacobs
Massena police: 2 arrested, heroin and guns seized

Latest News

Voices in unison in prayer at the First Baptist Church in Watertown Sunday afternoon.
North Country Ukrainians come together, pray for friends and family back home
Andrew Cuomo speaks publicly for the first time since his resignation
Car chase spans much of St. Lawrence County Sunday
North Country Ukrainians come together, pray for friends and family back home
Coronations of queens and princesses at the Salmon Run Mall this Sunday for the annual Sunburst...
Sunburst Beauty Pageant Takes place at Salmon Run Mall Sunday