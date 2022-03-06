Jury selection to begin in Shawn Exford trial

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Jury selection is expected to begin Monday in the Shawn Exford trial.

Exford is accused of killing two women with a fire he started intentionally.

That fire was on South State Street in Lowville back in November, 2019.

A county grand jury handed up a 13-count indictment against Exford two years ago. Those charges included two counts of 2nd Degree Murder, two counts of 1st Degree Arson, and several counts of 1st Degree Reckless Endangerment.

Exford pleaded not guilty to all of those charges in Lewis County Court in March, 2020.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.