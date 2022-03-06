Linda Carol Tabolt, 59, of Lowville

Linda Carol Tabolt, 59, of Erie Canal Road, passed away Saturday, March 5, 2022 at Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown. (Source: Funeral Home)

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Linda Carol Tabolt, 59, of Erie Canal Road, passed away Saturday, March 5, 2022 at Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown.

A funeral Mass will be said at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 12, 2022 at St. Stephen’s Catholic Church in Croghan with the Rev. Donald Manfred, Pastor officiating. Spring burial will be in St. Stephen’s Cemetery. Calling hours are from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Friday March 11, 2022 at Iseneker Funeral Home Inc., 5702 Waters Road Lowville. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to St. Stephen’s Church Restoration Campaign P.O. Box 38 Croghan, NY 13327.

A full obituary will follow.

