Advertisement

Linda Carol Tabolt, 59, of Lowville

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Mar. 6, 2022 at 5:19 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Linda Carol Tabolt, 59, of Erie Canal Road, passed away Saturday, March 5, 2022 at Samaritan...
Linda Carol Tabolt, 59, of Erie Canal Road, passed away Saturday, March 5, 2022 at Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown.(Source: Funeral Home)

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Linda Carol Tabolt, 59, of Erie Canal Road, passed away Saturday, March 5, 2022 at Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown.

A funeral Mass will be said at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 12, 2022 at St. Stephen’s Catholic Church in Croghan with the Rev. Donald Manfred, Pastor officiating. Spring burial will be in St. Stephen’s Cemetery. Calling hours are from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Friday March 11, 2022 at Iseneker Funeral Home Inc., 5702 Waters Road Lowville. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to St. Stephen’s Church Restoration Campaign P.O. Box 38 Croghan, NY 13327.

A full obituary will follow.

Condolences may be made online at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Voices in unison in prayer at the First Baptist Church in Watertown Sunday afternoon.
North Country Ukrainians come together, pray for friends and family back home
Andrew Cuomo speaks publicly for the first time since his resignation
Car chase spans much of St. Lawrence County Sunday
North Country Ukrainians come together, pray for friends and family back home

Obituaries

Coronations of queens and princesses at the Salmon Run Mall this Sunday for the annual Sunburst...
Sunburst Beauty Pageant Takes place at Salmon Run Mall Sunday
Former Governor Andrew Cuomo is blaming his resignation on partisan politics in Albany.
Andrew Cuomo speaks publicly for the first time since his resignation
Thomas L. Page, 70, of Philadelphia, NY passed away unexpectedly at his home on Saturday, March...
Thomas L. Page, 70, of Philadelphia
Phillip R. Smith, age 77, of Gouverneur, passed away on Saturday, March 5, 2022 at the Carthage...
Phillip R. Smith, 77, of Gouverneur
wwny Man indicted in Lowville fatal fire
Jury selection to begin in Shawn Exford trial
Car chase spans much of St. Lawrence County Sunday