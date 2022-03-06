North Country Ukrainians come together, pray for friends and family back home

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Voices in unison in prayer at the First Baptist Church in Watertown Sunday afternoon.

Ukrainian voices were praying for peace in their nation.

One of the church goers is Elena Ososkaoo. She says she still has family in Ukraine.

“I feel very sad about my country, Ukraine. I still have so many people in it,” said Ososkaoo.

The church hosts a regular Sunday service for Ukrainians. But those services have become more important for these people ever since Russia invaded Ukraine.

“So many relatives, so many my brothers and sisters in Christ,” said Ososkaoo.

Pastor Vitaliy Kelytywk is the pastor of the Ukrainian congregation at the church. He says prayer and communion as brothers and sisters is crucial right now for the Ukrainian community.

“Our heart is broken, because we have a lot of relatives in Ukraine right now. What we can do? Of course, first of all, we can pray. Like church we are praying,” said Kelytywk.

He says donations for medical assistance and food for the Ukrainian people are also important right now.

“And we know Ukraine people they need our help right now. Lots. Lots,” said Kelytywk.

Elena says she first came to the north country in the 1980′s. And has raised her children here. She tells her children to be grateful to be in the U.S in times where there’s war in Ukraine.

“So far everybody been safe, thank God. Like nobody died yet, but we don’t know what brings tomorrow,” said Ososkaoo.

Kelytywk says that he and the members of the congregation appreciate all of the American churches that have gathered to pray for the country of Ukraine.

Ukrainian congregation at the First Baptist Church in Watertown. (wwny)

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.