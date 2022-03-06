Phillip R. Smith, 77, of Gouverneur

Phillip R. Smith, age 77, of Gouverneur, passed away on Saturday, March 5, 2022 at the Carthage Center Nursing Home. (Source: Funeral Home)

GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Phillip R. Smith, age 77, of Gouverneur, passed away on Saturday, March 5, 2022 at the Carthage Center Nursing Home.

Phillip was born on November 21, 1944 in the Town of Gouverneur to the late Raymond and Emily (Taylor) Smith. He attended Gouverneur Central School. He worked as a dairy farmer for a good portion of his life, then he worked for the Town of Gouverneur as a heavy equipment operator and a plow operator. He also helped drive truck for his son, Rob and helped work on the Corscadden Farm in Richville.

Phillip was an avid outdoorsman. He had a real passion for deer hunting, and he also enjoyed 4-wheeling.

Surviving is two sons, John and Robert Smith both of Gouverneur; his companion Evangeline Soper of Gouverneur; two granddaughters, Kiesha and Shayla; and two great grandchildren, Paisley and Nolan.

In keeping with Phillips wishes, there will be no calling hours or funeral services. Arrangements are with French Funeral Home, Gouverneur. Condolences and photos may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.

