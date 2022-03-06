Saturday Sports: Two Girls’ Frontier League Basketball teams in search of sectional titles

SYRACUSE, New York (WWNY) - Two Girls’ Frontier League Basketball teams were in search of sectional titles Saturday at Onondaga Community College.

Copenhagen was looking to keep Poland’s Logan Cookinham in check as she scores the first 3 points of the game.

For Copenhagen, it’s time to celebrate a Section 3 Title. Final score: Copenhagen 58, Poland 40.

”I think the difference in the game basically was our defensive pressure, which led to us getting out and being able to run the court, get some easy layups off some steals and just kind of relaxing us a little bit after that. Continuing that tenacious defense that we like to play and making our offense work from there. Obviously, Charli Carroll was a huge factor in that win,” said Copenhagen Coach Natalie Scott.

”Honestly, I’ve been working on that for a week, because sadly my twin tower got hurt in gym. A little accident happened which put a little more pressure on me because I didn’t have the person I felt most comfortable around with. So being able to take control really gave me more confidence as the game went on,” said Charli Carroll who scored 33 points in the win.

”Really exciting. I’m so excited I got to do it with this team because a lot of my friends are on it and we’re just super close and it’s a feeling I can’t describe. I’m so happy,” said Samantha Stokely.

Stokely had 9 points, 9 rebounds, and 5 steals in the win.

The Class B crown was up for grabs as General Brown faced Bishop Grimes. The Lions 21-2 on the season so far.

General Brown beats Bishop Grimes 47-26 to win the Section 3 Class B Championship.

On the ice was the New York State Division 1 Quarterfinals as the Canton Golden Bears hosted #1 state ranked Suffern.

The Spartans’ Ryan Schelling dekes the defenseman and puts the puck in the net. 1-0 Suffern.

Canton gets a chance to tie when Drew Blevins fires on net. He would later score Canton’s first goal.

Jack Flatley at the doorstep tucks in the rebound. 2-0 Spartans.

Colin Nolan snipes a shot from the left point that finds the mark. 4-0 Suffern.

Aydan Greenburg with the dish to Harry Balk for the score. Blevins and Rhett Palmer would score the goals for Canton, but Suffern would score a 10-2 victory and advance to next weekend’s New York State Final Four.

St. Lawrence University was looking to close out Brown in game 2 of their best of 3 ECAC Quarterfinal at Appleton Arena.

Late in the 1st, St. Lawrence takes the lead when Kaden Pickering lights the lamp, this game tied at 1 after 1 period.

This game goes to overtime where Justin Jallen’s redirect ends it.

Brown beats St. Lawrence 2-1 in overtime, forcing a 3rd and deciding game Sunday night.

The St. Lawrence Women’s Lacrosse team opened their 2022 season Saturday in Canton as they hosted SUNY Oneonta.

In the 1st period, St. Lawrence was up 1-0 when Isabel Silvia scores on the doorstep: 2-0.

In the 2nd period, now 4-1 St. Lawrence, Morgan Arakelian dents the back of the net: 5-1 Lady Saints.

Still in the 2nd, the score now 6-2 when Silvia scores her 3rd of the game off the free position: 7-2 SLU.

St. Lawrence wins 18-8.

On the men’s side, Clarkson hosted Nazareth.

In the 1st half, it was 2-0 Clarkson when KJ Sarni rips yarn. Golden Knights up 3-0.

Then it was Bryan Penney with the laser that connects: 4-0 Clarkson.

Matt Reilly continues the onslaught with the tally, 5-0 Clarkson.

In the 2nd half , the score was 7-2 Clarkson as Andrew Kearney goes top shelf: 8-2.

Clarkson beats Nazareth 19-15.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.