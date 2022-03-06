Advertisement

Storms and windy Sunday

By Kris Hudson
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 11:34 PM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Temperatures overnight tonight will be warming as wind increases out of the South.

Sunday will be an active day with winds gusting as high as 55 MPH and the chance of some thunderstorms. We will have two rounds of showers and thunderstorms. The first round will be before 10 AM and the second round will be between 1 and 4 PM.

Monday will also be an active day with rain, snow, and maybe some freezing rain likely.

We will see a few calm days this week before another system moves in next weekend.

