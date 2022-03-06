Advertisement

Sunburst Beauty Pageant Takes place at Salmon Run Mall Sunday

Coronations of queens and princesses at the Salmon Run Mall this Sunday for the annual Sunburst...
Coronations of queens and princesses at the Salmon Run Mall this Sunday for the annual Sunburst Beauty Pageant.(wwny)
By Sandy Torres
Published: Mar. 6, 2022 at 5:02 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Coronations of queens and princesses at the Salmon Run Mall this Sunday for the annual Sunburst Beauty Pageant.

Girls from ages one to thirteen competed this Sunday.

They were dressed up in Mardi Gras attires . And also in formal wear.

The national pageant gave awards by age group. Some awards were on best smile, best personality, and best dress.

Sunburst winner Paradise Ross says she has been doing beauty pageants since she was four years old. She has always enjoyed the glam around pageants.

“I used to like dressing up and I still do now. But when I grow older I want to be a model,” said Ross.

The Sunburst Queen says this is her fifth crown and hopes to compete in pageants like Miss USA when she’s older.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ammunition
Up in arms over proposed ammunition tax
Car chase spans much of St. Lawrence County Sunday
The convoy originally set out for Washington D.C. with the hope to have their message be heard...
To go to D.C., or not to go? The trucker convoy may change its destination
Two people are dead following a head-on snowmobile crash in the town of Montague early Friday...
2 dead in head-on snowmobile crash
Julia LaRock and Brian Jacobs
Massena police: 2 arrested, heroin and guns seized

Latest News

Voices in unison in prayer at the First Baptist Church in Watertown Sunday afternoon.
North Country Ukrainians come together, pray for friends and family back home
Andrew Cuomo speaks publicly for the first time since his resignation
Car chase spans much of St. Lawrence County Sunday
North Country Ukrainians come together, pray for friends and family back home