Sunburst Beauty Pageant Takes place at Salmon Run Mall Sunday

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Coronations of queens and princesses at the Salmon Run Mall this Sunday for the annual Sunburst Beauty Pageant.

Girls from ages one to thirteen competed this Sunday.

They were dressed up in Mardi Gras attires . And also in formal wear.

The national pageant gave awards by age group. Some awards were on best smile, best personality, and best dress.

Sunburst winner Paradise Ross says she has been doing beauty pageants since she was four years old. She has always enjoyed the glam around pageants.

“I used to like dressing up and I still do now. But when I grow older I want to be a model,” said Ross.

The Sunburst Queen says this is her fifth crown and hopes to compete in pageants like Miss USA when she’s older.

