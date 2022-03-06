Thomas L. Page, 70, of Philadelphia, NY passed away unexpectedly at his home on Saturday, March 5, 2022. (Source: Funeral Home)

PHILADELPHIA, New York (WWNY) - Thomas L. Page, 70, of Philadelphia, NY passed away unexpectedly at his home on Saturday, March 5, 2022.

He was born on June 3, 1951, in Kokomo, IN, the son of Harold G. And Lucille G. (Christian) Page.

Tom graduated from Groton Connecticut High School. Following graduation, he entered the United States Army in June of 1969 and retired in 1992 with the rank of Staff Sergeant. He served in Japan, Korea, and several bases around the United States. He was also a graduate of Jefferson Community College, Watertown, NY.

He married Doris J. Brumit on June 4, 1972, at the First Baptist Church in Dodge City, KS, while he was stationed at Fort Riley, KS. Upon his honorable discharge at Fort Drum in 1985, the couple settled in Philadelphia, New York.

Tom worked for the Peace Bridge Customs Brokers on Wellesley Island, NY and was also a medical clerk at Fort Dum, N.Y. He retired in 2016.

Among his survivors are his six children and their spouses: Jason H. (Lisa) Page of Maine, NY; Stephanie J. Page of Phoenix, AZ; Amanda R. Page, Christa L. (Travis) Donelson, Benjamin J. Page, and Jacob S. Page, all of Philadelphia, NY; three grandchildren: Bryan and Paige Donelson both of Philadelphia, NY and Kelsey Page of Maine, NY; his siblings: Harold G. (Cissy) Page III of Groton, CT, Gary A. (JoAnne) Page of Cincinnati, OH, Ronald S. Page of North Dakota, and Carl D. (Liz) Page of Tyler, TX; and several nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his wife of 46 years, Doris, in 2018 and a brother Albert Page.

Tom was a member of the Philadelphia Fire Dept Benevolent Association, the Philadelphia American Legion – Post 798, the Disabled American Veterans in Gouverneur, NY, the Chapel of the Pine in Theresa, NY, and was also a long-time member and trustee of the Indian River Baptist Church in Philadelphia, NY.

Calling hours will be held on Thursday, March 10, 2022, from 5pm – 7pm at the Philadelphia Fire Hall

3 Antwerp Street Philadelphia, NY.

A private Celebration of Life will be held at the convenience of the family.

Online condolences may be made to hartandbrucefh.com

