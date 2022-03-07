Advertisement

Curtis Joseph Moser, 86, of Lowville

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 6:38 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Curtis Joseph Moser, 86, of NYS Route 812, passed away on Sunday, March 6, 2022 at Lewis County Health System, Nursing Home.

In keeping with Curtis’ wishes, there will be no calling hours or funeral service. Burial will be held privately by the family. Arrangements are with Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc., Lowville.

Curtis is survived by, his wife, Arthenia Moser; three sons, John W. Moser (Sharon) of St. Alban’s, W. Virginia; Gary E. Moser of Lowville; Glenn R. Moser of Lowville; four grandchildren and step grandchildren; a brother and sister-in-law, Nevin and Virginia Moser of Lowville; a sister and brother-in-law, Sharon and Carl Garber of PA; a sister-in-law, Arlene Moser of PA; several nieces, nephews and cousins. He is predeceased by a daughter-in-law, Debra Ann Moser; and a brother, Clayton Moser.

Curtis was born in Croghan, NY on November 21, 1935, a son of the late Elmer and Mable Martin Moser. He attended Beaver River Central School. Curtis did 1WService in Denver, CO, where he met and married Arthenia Tucker. He worked in the woods with area loggers, and then went to work for the Oliver Tractor business with Gerald Lehman. Curtis was later owner and operator of Moser Welding Service for over 45 years. He was past chairman of New Bremen Fire District for many years and was also a board member of Lewis County Maple Co-Op. Curtis enjoyed hunting and fishing.

Condolences may be made online at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com.

