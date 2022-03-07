Deadline nears for scholarships at Northern New York Community Foundation

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A deadline is fast approaching for some scholarships through the Northern New York Community Foundation.

The foundation’s Mary Perrine said that scholarships are available for a wide range of fields and educational opportunities.

Watch the video for her interview on 7 News This Morning.

Deadlines for applying vary depending on the scholarship. The first major deadline is March 15.

You can learn about the scholarships and fill out an application at nnycf.org.

