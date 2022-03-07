Advertisement

Deadline nears for scholarships at Northern New York Community Foundation

Deadline nears for scholarships at Northern New York Community Foundation
By 7 News Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 6:46 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A deadline is fast approaching for some scholarships through the Northern New York Community Foundation.

The foundation’s Mary Perrine said that scholarships are available for a wide range of fields and educational opportunities.

Watch the video for her interview on 7 News This Morning.

Deadlines for applying vary depending on the scholarship. The first major deadline is March 15.

You can learn about the scholarships and fill out an application at nnycf.org.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car chase spans much of St. Lawrence County Sunday
wwny Man indicted in Lowville fatal fire
Jury selection to begin in Shawn Exford trial
Ammunition
Up in arms over proposed ammunition tax
The convoy originally set out for Washington D.C. with the hope to have their message be heard...
To go to D.C., or not to go? The trucker convoy may change its destination
The Snow Ridge Ski Resort in Turin has had numerous chairlift operators during its history, but...
Snow Ridge ski lift operator celebrates 50 years in the biz

Latest News

Humane Society: easygoing, stylish PJ
Humane Society: easygoing, stylish PJ
Watertown City Hall
Watch Watertown city council meeting live tonight
Wake Up Weather
Freezing rain & rain with alerts
Humane Society: easygoing, stylish PJ
Humane Society: easygoing, stylish PJ