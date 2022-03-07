Donald L. Cunningham, 30, of DeKalb Junction

Donald L. Cunningham, 30, of US Highway 11, passed away, Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at Canton-Potsdam Hospital, Potsdam, NY. (Source: Funeral Home)

DEKALB JUNCTION, New York (WWNY) - Donald L. Cunningham, 30, of US Highway 11, passed away, Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at Canton-Potsdam Hospital, Potsdam, NY.

Born on October 19, 1991 in Watertown, NY, he was a son of Jim and Sharon A. Garvey Mosher. He graduated from Hermon-DeKalb Central School in 2009.

After graduating he entered the US Marine Corps at Parris Island, SC, then to Fort Lee, VA and was discharged in 2013.

Donald worked at various construction jobs in the area and was self-employed for a time.

He enjoyed video gaming, softball, wrestling, and mostly spending time with his son, family and friends.

Survivors include his son, Benjamin Cunningham, his parents, Sharon and Jim Mosher, DeKalb Junction, NY; paternal grandmother, Alice Hiscock, Watertown, NY; five siblings, sister, Roxanne Cunningham, Watertown, NY, sister, Vaughn Davis and husband Brian, Gouverneur, NY, sister, Desiree Wilmarth, Watertown, NY, sister, Tasha Slate, Evans Mills, NY, brother, Zebulon Mosher, Alexandria Bay, NY; nieces and nephews, Anthony Kerr, Marissa Kerr and Alexis Kerr, Marky Weidner, Jr., Marri Merrihew, Jakob Merrihew, Kingston Johnson, Rayn Little, Jenee Slate and Logan Slate.

His maternal grandparents, Donald and Margaret Beebe Garvey, his paternal grandfather, Willard Hiscock, an aunt, Sheila Hiscock and a niece, Savannah Cunningham, all passed away previously.

A Celebration of Life service will be 2 pm, Saturday, March 19, 2022 at the Gouverneur American Legion, 163 East Main Street, Gouverneur, NY 13642.

Donations may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project at www.woundedwarriorproject.org or to Mission 22 at https://mission22.com/donate.

Arrangements are with Frederick Bros. Funeral Home, Theresa, NY.

