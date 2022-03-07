Advertisement

Freezing rain & rain with alerts

Beth Hall has your forecast for the week.
By Beth Hall
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 6:25 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - There’s a mixed bag of weather for us today.

We expect snow, sleet, freezing rain, and rain. Downpours could be heavy at times.

There’s a higher risk of freezing rain along the St. Lawrence River.

There’s a winter weather advisory for much of northern New York, including Lewis and St. Lawrence counties, from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

An advisory for Jefferson County starts at the same time, but ends at 7 p.m.

Highs will be in the upper 30s for many places. It could be colder along the river and in higher elevations.

Temperatures dip into the 20s overnight.

Tuesday will be fairly nice with partly sunny skies and highs in the low 30s.

There’s a small chance of mixed precipitation on Wednesday. Otherwise, it will be partly sunny with highs in the low 40s.

It will be partly sunny and 40 on Thursday.

Friday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 40s.

It will be around 40 on Saturday with a mix of rain and snow.

Sunday will be partly sunny with highs in the upper 20s.

