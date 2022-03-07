Advertisement

Gerald W. Kelly, 91, formerly of Ogdensburg

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 3:48 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Gerald W. Kelly, age 91, passed away at his home in Arlington, VA, on February 7, 2022.
ARLINGTON, Virginia (WWNY) - Gerald W. Kelly, age 91, passed away at his home in Arlington, VA, on February 7, 2022.

Jerry was born in Ogdensburg, NY, on May 7, 1930, the son of Addie Benson Kelly and William Kelly. He graduated from OFA in 1948, the St. Lawrence Hospital School of Nursing in 1951 and while serving in the Air Force, the Grace Hospital School of Nurse Anesthesia, Michigan. Jerry was a career officer in the Air Force stationed in many locations around the world including two deployments to Vietnam. After his retirement in 1975, he located to Washington D.C. and later to Arlington, VA. He chose to study art and painting, because of his love painting he gifted his family and friends with his artwork, his paintings proudly hang in special places in our homes.

Jerry loved his Wednesday painting class followed by lunch with friends, his daily walks, his favorite hockey team, and coming “home” to the St. Lawrence River for holidays and gatherings but most importantly his family.

He is survived by his sister, Wilma Kelly of Canandaigua, NY, his sister and brother-in-law, Carol and Warren Putman of Ogdensburg, NY and many nieces and nephews all of whom have been a special part of his life along with many treasured friends.

Jerry is predeceased by his mother and father and stepfather, Henning Carlson, his sisters, Doris Kelly Pemberton, Joyce and Hubert Richardson and Mary and Bernard Thibert.

Jerry’s burial will be held at the Veterans section of the Ogdensburgh Cemetery in May followed by a Celebration of Life. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg.

