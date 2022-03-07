Advertisement

Guest releases real bat during ‘The Batman’ screening as a prank, movie theater says

Robert Pattinson attends the world premiere of "The Batman" at Lincoln Center Josie Robertson...
Robert Pattinson attends the world premiere of "The Batman" at Lincoln Center Josie Robertson Plaza on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)(Evan Agostini | Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 2:02 PM EST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Moviegoers in Austin, Texas, got to see more than one type of bat during a screening of “The Batman” this weekend.

An actual bat was spotted swooping around inside the theater, putting the movie on pause while management called animal control and tried — unsuccessfully — to get the critter out, KXAN reported Friday.

Guests were offered their money back, but most chose to stick it out and watch the film “bat and all,” according to one moviegoer.

The Moviehouse & Eatery by Cinépolis says the bat was likely released into the theater as a prank. The theater’s general manager Heidi Deno said they will be “adding additional security and checking all bags upon guest entry.”

There were no reports of anyone being bitten during the incident. Less than 1% of bats in the wild have rabies.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car chase spans much of St. Lawrence County Sunday
A state police vehicle was damaged during a pursuit of a Massena man who allegedly stole two...
Man accused of stealing vehicles & leading police on chase
Surveillance photo showing the suspect running with a gun
Massena man arrested after gunfire, police chase, crash
wwny Man indicted in Lowville fatal fire
Jury seated in Shawn Exford murder trial
Shawn Exford is on trial in Lewis County Court
Jury seated in Exford murder-arson trial

Latest News

Police say a 37-year-old woman was stabbed multiple times throughout her body and placed in...
Mom stabbed multiple times, sons hurt trying to help her
Police say the suspect turned himself in about two hours after the attack. A motive is still...
Man arrested after mom, 2 sons stabbed in Philadelphia
The boat was carrying at least 163 Haitian migrants in what federal officials say is a...
Boat carrying hundreds of Haitian migrants runs aground off Florida Keys
A growing number of states are boycotting Russian vodka in protest of the country's invasion of...
Consumer Watch: At least 8 states urge no sale of Russian-branded alchohol
When a New Jersey apartment caught fire, a father dropped his 3-year-old son out a window into...
First responders catch 3-year-old dropped out window by dad in fire rescue