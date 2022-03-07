Humane Society: easygoing, stylish PJ

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - PJ doesn’t mind sporting the latest fashions.

She’s this week’s featured pet from the Lewis County Humane Society.

Shelter manager Amber Zehr says 6-year-old lab mix is good with cats and other dogs, but gets a little nervous around children, so she’d be best in a home with no one younger than around 15.

If you’d like a cat, the Humane Society is done painting three of its cat rooms, so more surrendered cats are starting to come in.

Plus, it’s almost kitten season, so the shelter is looking for people willing to foster kittens until they’re ready for adoption.

You can check out available pets at lewiscountyhumanesociety.org or on their Facebook page. You can also call 315-376-8349 or just stop by when they’re open.

