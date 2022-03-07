John A Constance, 93, of Watertown

John A Constance, 93, passed away March 4, 2022 at Samaritan Medical Center. (Source: Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - John A Constance, 93, passed away March 4, 2022 at Samaritan Medical Center.

John was born on February 18, 1929 in Watertown, NY, the son of Lionel and Anna Constance. Growing up he worked on the family farm. After graduating from Cape Vincent Central School he was employed by The New York Air Brake as a machinist for over 40 years.

John married Barbara Merchant on October 4, 1973 in Watertown, NY.

He enjoyed hunting, traveling, and car races.

He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Barbara Constance, Chaumont; Sister: Theresa (Albert) Desormeaux, Gouverneur: four daughters: Binky (Ennis) Mason, Cape Vincent; Ginny (Steven) Sinclair Chaumont; Karen (Fred) McNulty, Clear Brook VA; and Patti Constance, Dexter, three stepsons Dale Merchant, Cape Vincent; Brian (Kelly) Merchant, Watertown, and Terry (Kathy) Merchant, Cape Vincent and many Grandchildren, Great Grandchildren, and nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by a son and daughter, John L. Constance and Barbara Constance Potter; their mother, Eunice Constance; brothers William and James; sisters Elizabeth Reff, Natalie Macelli, and Sarah Docteur; and grandson Chad Mason.

John was a member of The Catholic Community of Cape Vincent Rosiere, and Chaumont parish.

If one wishes to do so, donations can be made to the Cape Vincent Ambulance Department, Chaumont Fire Department, or to a charity of one’s choice. Online condolences may be shared at www.clevelandfhinc.com

There will be no calling hours or services, a graveside service will be held in the spring.

