Jury seated in Exford murder-arson trial

Shawn Exford trial jury selection got underway Monday.
By 7 News Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 12:14 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - A jury has been seated in the murder and arson trial of Shawn Exford and opening statements are set for Tuesday morning.

Jury selection took much of the day Monday in Lewis County Court, but by afternoon, 9 women and 3 men were chosen to decide Exford’s fate. Another 2 men and 2 women were selected as jury alternates.

Exford is accused of starting a fire that killed two women at an apartment building on South State Street in Lowville in November 2019.

“We have a strong case, and we have a lot of evidence. I think after a jury hears all that evidence I think they’re going to come to the same conclusion that the people have in the District Attorney’s office,” said Assistant District Attorney Caleb Petzoldt.

Petzoldt says the jury will hear from 26 witnesses during the trial.

“You’re going to be hearing a lot of evidence from the New York State Police fire investigators. You’re going to be hearing a lot of evidence from a variety of sources, medical examiners, lab personnel,” he said. “You’re also going to be seeing a lot of video surveillance evidence as well as some audio evidence.”

A grand jury handed up a 13-count indictment against Exford two years ago. The charges included two counts of second-degree murder, two counts of first-degree arson, and several counts of first-degree reckless endangerment.

He pleaded not guilty to all charges. He was freed on bail last year. The trial was originally scheduled for September but was postponed.

He is accused of setting the fire at 7525 South State Street that killed 58-year-old Catherine Crego and 42-year-old Saratina Kilbourne. Brian Mushtare was injured escaping the blaze.

