Kathy J. Wiley, 70, of Hopkinton

HOPKINTON, New York (WWNY) - A celebration of life will be held for Kathy J. Wiley, 70, a resident of 88 County Rt. 49, Hopkinton, on Saturday, March 12 at 1pm at the Hopkinton Town Hall. Mrs. Wiley passed away Friday, March 04, 2022 with family at her side.

Kathy is survived by her husband of 33 years, Victor Wiley, Hopkinton; her four daughters, Victoria Wiley, Hopkinton; Amanda LaPlante, Massachusetts; Ramona Omerzo, Ohio and Leslie Gardner, Ohio as well as seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Kathy is also survived by 3 brothers; Harlow Hogle, Pierrepont, Vernon Hogle, Pierrepont, and Keith Hogle, Helena, and 1 sister; Angela Benton, Rochester.

Kathy was pre-deceased by her parents; Clarence and Martha Hogle, a sister, Linda Prespare, a brother Rodney Hogle, and a son, Wayne Crump.

Born in Pierrepont, NY on October 10, 1951, she graduated from Colton Pierrepont Central School. On April 1, 1988 She married Victor Wiley. Kathy worked for PACES Dining service for many years before retiring.

In her free time, Kathy loved listening to music, doing crosswords, quilting and enjoyed spending time outdoors.

