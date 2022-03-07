Man accused of stealing vehicles & leading police on chase

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Charges are pending against a Massena man who allegedly stole two vehicles while leading authorities on a pursuit Sunday afternoon.

State police say 51-year-old Raymond Caron III allegedly crashed his car on State Route 37 in the town of Waddington around 1:30 p.m. after allegedly firing a gun from his car earlier in the village of Massena.

Troopers say he allegedly pointed a handgun at a passerby who stopped to help and then stole a truck that had been left unattended.

A trooper spotted the stolen vehicle, which crashed into the patrol vehicle and drove off on Route 37 toward Ogdensburg.

State police disabled the vehicle with a spike strip just outside Ogdensburg. Caron allegedly ran off and stole a second vehicle.

At one point during the pursuit, the stolen vehicle spun around and struck a state police patrol car head on.

Caron was taken to Claxton-Hepburn Hospital in Ogdensburg for treatment of unspecified injuries.

