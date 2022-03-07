Advertisement

Massena man arrested after gunfire, police chase, crash

Surveillance photo showing the suspect running with a gun
Surveillance photo showing the suspect running with a gun(Surveillance photo provided to WWNY)
By Keith Benman
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 5:32 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Gunfire in Massena. A wild 45-mile, high-speed chase with police. Numerous vehicles forced off the road. A head-on crash with a state police vehicle.

It all happened Sunday afternoon, leaving a trail of wreckage and, for some, terror from Massena to Ogdensburg and beyond.

Randy Ford was inside when a pickup with a trailer crashed outside. A man got out with a gun (as seen above in surveillance video).

Ford’s 10-year-old niece was outside.

“She came running inside and was ducking and hiding trying to get in my house...She told us there was some guy outside and he fired off a gun and then he came inside my double doors to get to all the apartments,” said Ford, a town of Oswegatchie resident.

The gunman quickly went back outside.

“I felt so bad for her. She was so scared to death. Oh, my God,” said Ford. “She ran right in the double doors and hid. She’s smart. She’s a very smart good girl.”

Another resident who was outside had also run in. The gunman went back out and allegedly stole that man’s pickup.

It all ended near Lee Road.

The stolen pickup spun around and hit a state trooper vehicle head-on.

Police arrested 51-year-old Raymond Caron III of Massena. Charges are pending.

State police say it started when the suspect fired a gun out of his own vehicle in Massena. According to police, he fled down State Highway 37, forcing people off the road. He crashed his own vehicle near Waddington. State police said he then pointed his gun at someone and stole the pickup with the trailer. People couldn’t believe what they saw.

“A see a red pickup truck on the left that was evidently forced off. Another car on the left. And then on your right-hand side going south, you see the black car upside down on its roof,” said Janet Otto-Casada, Waddington resident.

Others were forced off the road as well. State police said Caron was taken to Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center for treatment. Charges are pending.

