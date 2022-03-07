Nancy L. Roberts, 73, formerly of Gouverneur

GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Nancy L. Roberts, age 73, formerly of Gouverneur, passed away on March 3, 2022 at Champlain Valley Physician’s Hospital in Plattsburgh.

Arrangements with French Funeral Home in Gouverneur are private. Condolences, memories, and photos may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.

Nancy was born on June 22, 1948 in Watertown to the late William “Bill” and Ethel (George) Zeller. She graduated high school and worked as a cook for the Watertown Hospital on State Street until her marriage to Gary Roberts on May 30, 1970. Nancy enjoyed going for walks and being with her friends.

She is survived by her husband, Gary Roberts, three children, Brad and Jennifer Roberts, Avery Roberts, and Wendy and Jerry King, her sister, Cathy Dunn, brother, Gary Zeller, and two grandchildren, Jeffery and Larry.

