Advertisement

Nancy L. Roberts, 73, formerly of Gouverneur

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 3:54 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Nancy L. Roberts, age 73, formerly of Gouverneur, passed away on March 3, 2022 at Champlain Valley Physician’s Hospital in Plattsburgh.

Arrangements with French Funeral Home in Gouverneur are private. Condolences, memories, and photos may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.

Nancy was born on June 22, 1948 in Watertown to the late William “Bill” and Ethel (George) Zeller. She graduated high school and worked as a cook for the Watertown Hospital on State Street until her marriage to Gary Roberts on May 30, 1970. Nancy enjoyed going for walks and being with her friends.

She is survived by her husband, Gary Roberts, three children, Brad and Jennifer Roberts, Avery Roberts, and Wendy and Jerry King, her sister, Cathy Dunn, brother, Gary Zeller, and two grandchildren, Jeffery and Larry.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Watertown city council live
Watch Watertown city council live
Curtis Joseph Moser, 86, of NYS Route 812, passed away on Sunday, March 6, 2022 at Lewis County...
Curtis Joseph Moser, 86, of Lowville
The Port Leyden Fire Department donated its engine number three to a team of firefighters in...
Port Leyden donates fire truck to ‘brothers’ in Tennessee
Your Turn with Diane Rutherford
Your Turn: feedback on gas prices, ammo tax & masks at school
Surveillance photo showing the suspect running with a gun
Massena man arrested after gunfire, police chase, crash

Obituaries

Watertown CitiBus
Watertown buses could be out of commission for month or more
Richard J. “Dick” Murray, 80, of Rensselaer Falls, died peacefully Friday morning, March 4,...
Richard J. “Dick” Murray, 80, of Rensselaer Falls
COVID-19 Deaths
Tri-county area sees 3 new COVID deaths
John A Constance, 93, passed away March 4, 2022 at Samaritan Medical Center.
John A Constance, 93, of Watertown
Donald L. Cunningham, 30, of US Highway 11, passed away, Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at...
Donald L. Cunningham, 30, of DeKalb Junction
Tedra Cobb in a 2020 photograph supplied by her campaign.
Report: Cobb used PAC money to pay for health insurance