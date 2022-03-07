Advertisement

Paper mill back in operation after fire

Dunn Paper
Dunn Paper(WWNY)
By Diane Rutherford
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 2:24 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
TOWN OF GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - A St. Lawrence County paper mill is back in operation after a fire.

Firefighters were called to Dunn Paper on State Highway 58 in the town of Gouverneur shortly after 11 p.m. Sunday.

According to the company’s plant manager, paper dust ignited, causing a minor fire. He said it’s a common occurrence in the papermaking industry.

The Gouverneur Fire Department wrote on its Facebook page that fire was showing from the roof and that volunteers moved quickly to slow the flames from spreading.

Mutual aid was requested from Richville, Oxbow, Morristown, and Canton fire departments. Members were on scene for approximately 4 hours.

The plant manager told 7 News approximately 14 employees had been working when the fire broke out. There were no injuries.

He said the blaze caused minimal damage and the mill was back in operation at 5 a.m. Monday.

The plant employs 90 people and manufactures napkins and tissue used in medical settings.

