Advertisement

Police: Couple stabbed to death riding bikes home in Fla.

Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young decries the 'gruesome' slaying of a couple who were on a bike ride. (Source: WESH/CNN)
By WESH staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 12:38 PM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (WESH) - Police are investigating a double slaying.

A husband and wife went out for a bicycle ride and were attacked on their way back home early Sunday morning,

They were found on the side of the road stabbed to death and with their throats slashed, an attack Police Chief Jakari Young described as “vicious and gruesome.”

It happened in a residential area very close to where popular Bike Week events were taking place.

Investigators don’t think it was part of a robbery and don’t have any suspects.

Copyright 2022 WESH via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car chase spans much of St. Lawrence County Sunday
A state police vehicle was damaged during a pursuit of a Massena man who allegedly stole two...
Man accused of stealing vehicles & leading police on chase
Surveillance photo showing the suspect running with a gun
Massena man arrested after gunfire, police chase, crash
wwny Man indicted in Lowville fatal fire
Jury seated in Shawn Exford murder trial
Shawn Exford is on trial in Lewis County Court
Jury seated in Exford murder-arson trial

Latest News

Police say a 37-year-old woman was stabbed multiple times throughout her body and placed in...
Mom stabbed multiple times, sons hurt trying to help her
Police say the suspect turned himself in about two hours after the attack. A motive is still...
Man arrested after mom, 2 sons stabbed in Philadelphia
The boat was carrying at least 163 Haitian migrants in what federal officials say is a...
Boat carrying hundreds of Haitian migrants runs aground off Florida Keys
A growing number of states are boycotting Russian vodka in protest of the country's invasion of...
Consumer Watch: At least 8 states urge no sale of Russian-branded alchohol
When a New Jersey apartment caught fire, a father dropped his 3-year-old son out a window into...
First responders catch 3-year-old dropped out window by dad in fire rescue