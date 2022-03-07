Port Leyden donates fire truck to ‘brothers’ in Tennessee

PORT LEYDEN, New York (WWNY) - A north country fire engine’s siren is now roaring in the state of Tennessee. The Port Leyden Fire Department made it all possible.

The Port Leyden Fire Department donated its engine number three to a team of firefighters from rural Tennessee.

Clear Fork Area Fire Department in Rugby, Tennessee got the truck.

Michael Roberts is a former firefighter from Port Leyden. He is now fighting fires at Clear Fork. He says when he heard

Port Leyden was getting a new engine, he didn’t think twice to put in a phone call and ask if there were any plans for the old one.

“They had it ready for us with full fuel. And they told me to make sure we went through all the cabinets. And they left surprises in each cabinet for us. They ended up donating a slew of equipment they no longer had the need for,” he said.

Roberts says when he first moved to Rugby, he noticed the fire department needed funding. Its current engine was also donated from another fire department in New York.

“That was a big blessing to the historic Rugby area. It was equipment that they had never been able to have in their community before,” said Roberts.

The Clear Fork Fire Department says its team appreciates the brotherhood other departments show.

“This definitely is a story about brothers helping brothers. And the fire service is a brotherhood. Being able to support a department, and reach out like that is a huge blessing,” said Roberts.

Clear Fork has decided to leave the engine as engine three to commemorate Port Leyden’s generosity.

