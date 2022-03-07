Advertisement

Rare Toyota sells for more than $2 million

A rare 1967 Toyota Shelby 2000GT sold for $2.5 million at an auction on Friday.
A rare 1967 Toyota Shelby 2000GT sold for $2.5 million at an auction on Friday.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 7:27 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A 1967 Toyota Shelby 2000GT sold for $2.5 million at a car auction on Friday, making it the most valuable Japanese car ever sold at an auction.

A large part of its value comes from the fact it was turned into a competitive race car by Carroll Shelby.

There were only 351 Toyota 2000GT models ever built between 1967 and 1971.

One car was even featured in the James Bond movie, “You Only Live Twice.”

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car chase spans much of St. Lawrence County Sunday
wwny Man indicted in Lowville fatal fire
Jury selection to begin in Shawn Exford trial
Ammunition
Up in arms over proposed ammunition tax
The convoy originally set out for Washington D.C. with the hope to have their message be heard...
To go to D.C., or not to go? The trucker convoy may change its destination
The Snow Ridge Ski Resort in Turin has had numerous chairlift operators during its history, but...
Snow Ridge ski lift operator celebrates 50 years in the biz

Latest News

Louisville Metro police officers are investigating after multiple people were shot at The...
Multiple people shot inside Louisville restaurant
Loved ones say several people, including children, died in a suspected Russian airstrike March...
Russia sets cease-fire for Ukraine evacuations but battles continue
There are concerns that WNBA star Brittney Griner, shown here at the airport near Moscow, will...
WNBA player Britney Griner jailed in Russia
A boat carrying hundreds of suspected migrants runs aground in Florida.
Boat carrying Haitian migrants grounds off the Florida Keys
People near the nuclear power facility in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, evacuate.
Families near Zaporizhzhia nuclear site in Ukraine flee