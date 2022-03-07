Advertisement

Report: Cobb used PAC money to pay for health insurance

Tedra Cobb in a 2020 photograph supplied by her campaign.(Source: WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 3:56 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
ALBANY, New York (WWNY) - The Albany Times Union reports that former congressional candidate Tedra Dobb used some money from her new political action committee to pay for her health insurance.

Cobb, a Democrat, started Backroads PAC in 2021 after two failed campaigns to unseat Republican Congresswoman Elise Stefanik.

Cobb said the goal of her PAC was to increase Democrat victories in rural areas.

According to the Times Union, only $9,500 collected by the PAC has gone to seven candidates - none of them in the north country. The report says Cobb spent $18,000 of the money for her health insurance expenses and $15,000 for political consulting.

According to the Times Union, more than $25,000 in consulting fees went to a former Cobb campaign staffer.

Another $58,000 went to polling, the report said.

In a statement, Cobb told the Times Union: “We are immensely proud to have endorsed a diverse slate of candidates, including three frontline incumbent Democrats and five challengers working hard to flip important seats. We look forward to states finalizing their maps and are eager to support as many rural Democrats as possible in their general election efforts this November.”

7 News reached out to Cobb for comment. She did not respond.

Before running for Congress, Cobb served on the St. Lawrence County Board of Legislators.

