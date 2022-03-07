Richard J. “Dick” Murray, 80, of Rensselaer Falls, died peacefully Friday morning, March 4, 2022 at his home where he was in the company of his family and under the care of St. Lawrence Valley Hospice. (Source: Funeral Home)

RENSSELAER FALLS, New York (WWNY) - Richard J. “Dick” Murray, 80, of Rensselaer Falls, died peacefully Friday morning, March 4, 2022 at his home where he was in the company of his family and under the care of St. Lawrence Valley Hospice.

Richard was born in Ogdensburg, July 1, 1941, a son of the late Arnold and Dorothy (Rumsey) Murray. Richard graduated from OFA and in 1960 joined the United States ARMY, completing basic training and following an active enlistment he was honorably discharged in 1966. Following his service, Dick began working for Equifax for 40+ years. Later he owned and operated Dick’s Auto Sales in Rensselaer Falls for another 23 or so years.

During his younger years, Dick coached Little League Baseball, he was a brown belt in Karate and was a longtime active member and Life Member of the Rensselaer Falls Fire Department. More recently, Dick enjoyed travelling, playing cards, going to the casino, and watching the NY Yankees or SU Orange playing.

Dick is survived by his wife of 34 years, Beverly (Lawrence) Murray; five children, David (Laurie) Laris of Clay, NY; Vicki (Leo) Wilson of Norfolk; Lisa (Frank) Malagisi of Gloversville, NY; Tina Murray of Canton and Richard (Tonya) Raby of Pickens, SC; and grand and great-grandchildren. Also surviving are a step-brother, Phillip Cota; mother-in-law, Ramona Lawrence; brother-in-law’s, Larry (Florence) Lawrence and Ronald Bouchard, two sister-in-law’s, Eve Murray and Mary (Lyle) Cota, nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to his parent, Arnold and Dorothy, he is predeceased by his step-father, Clarence Cota Sr, a brother Robert Murray, step-brothers, Clarence Jr., Richard and Roderick Cota and by father-in-law, Clifford Lawrence.

Contributions in lieu of flowers may be made to the Rensselaer Falls Fire Department, P.O. Box 186; Rensselaer Falls, NY 13680; Hospice and Palliative Care of the St. Lawrence Valley, 6805 US Highway 11; Potsdam, NY 13676 or to Seaway Parkinson’s Coalition, c/o Richard Geyser, 11 Hillcrest Ave; Massena, NY 13662.

A Celebration of Life will be held on April 9, 2022 at 1:00 pm at the Rensselaer Falls Fire Station. Memories and condolences may be shared online at www.olearyfuneralservice.com. Arrangements for Richard J. Murray are under the care of the O’Leary Funeral Service of Canton.

