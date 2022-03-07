Tri-county area sees 3 new COVID deaths

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Three more people in the tri-county area has died from COVID-19.

One was a resident of Jefferson County, where the death toll since the pandemic began stands at 160.

The county also reports a total of 37 new COVID cases since Friday.

St. Lawrence County saw 2 new deaths, bringing the pandemic’s death toll to 178. The county also added 90 cases over the 3-day period.

Lewis County reported 4 new cases.

