Winners announced for North Country Chili Cook-Off

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s the second year in a row for two north country eateries participating in the Volunteer Transportation Center’s annual North Country Chili Cook-Off.

L.E.A.’s Diner in Heuvelton came away with the People’s Choice Award and Meme’s Diner in Felt’s Mills won the Top Fundraiser Award for collecting the most donations.

The same diners won the same awards last year.

“It was absolutely amazing to win again,” said Steven Bogardus, who owns L.E.A.’s Diner with his wife, Tasha. “We’re speechless. We’re at a loss for words.”

“We did not raise this money on our own,” Meme’s owner Brandy Snyder said. “Knowing that our customers will get behind a good cause is always very humbling.”

The Chili Cook-Off has taken on a different form the past two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Instead of the usual one-day gathering of would-be champions at the Dulles State Office Building in Watertown, the contest has taken on a “pub crawl” feel with people visiting individual restaurants, sampling their chilis, and voting for their favorites.

Restaurants participated from Jefferson, Lewis, and St. Lawrence counties.

Last year, L.E.A’s was the only participant from St. Lawrence County. This year it was one of nine.

