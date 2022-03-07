Your Turn: feedback on gas prices, ammo tax & masks at school

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - As Russia invaded Ukraine, gas prices around the north country skyrocketed to more than $4 a gallon. Most of your feedback is about that:

Interesting how some stations around town jumped from $3.74 one day to $4.19 the next, while others raised their prices 5 or 10 cents. Sounds like price gouging to me.

Amy Briggs

Time to buy a horse and buggy!

Jamie Bennett

The state should drop the gas tax and use the new sports gambling tax revenue to cover it!

JJ Mac

I’d happily pay 6, 7, 8 bucks a gallon if we cut off Russian oil imports.

Kevin P Wright

A new bill would put an excise tax on ammunition. The extra tax would go towards a gun violence research fund:

We have enough taxes. This is why people are leaving New York state.

Edward Wasilewski

If it can bring some good...let’s get it done!

Kalob Allen

For the first time in almost two years, mandatory mask-wearing at schools has been lifted:

It was a truly emotional day seeing kids’ smiling faces.

Kara Rockwood

The question is: how long will it last?

Todd Mas

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.