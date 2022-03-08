Arts All-Star: Laura Zehr

BELLEVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Music is an important part of Laura Zehr’s life.

“I don’t know where I’d be without it,” she said.

The euphonium player from Belleville Henderson is this week’s 7 News Arts All-Star.

She says the discipline she learns from music helps her in school.

“It really pushes me to improve myself,” she said. “I’m never really finished with my instrument and with my music. There’s always a new place to go and new things to learn.”

Watch the video to hear her perform and to learn more about her.

