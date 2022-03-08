Becoming sunny with highs in the low 30s

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - After yesterday’s rain and last night’s snow, things could be a bit slick out there, especially on untreated surfaces.

Any leftover snow will move out of the area to reveal sunny skies.

Highs will be in the low 30s.

It drops below freezing overnight. Lows will be in the mid-20s.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy. There’s a 40 percent chance of rain in the afternoon that could mix with snow toward evening. Highs will be in the upper 30s.

It will be partly sunny and in the mid-30s on Thursday.

Friday will be mostly cloudy with a small chance of rain. Highs will be in the low 40s.

Snow is likely Saturday and it will be partly sunny on Sunday. Highs will be around 30 both days.

It will be mostly cloudy and 40 on Monday.

