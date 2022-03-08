Career-Tech All-Star: Aubrey Stewart

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The part Aubrey Stewart likes best about cosmetology is when a client’s face lights up after a haircut or color.

“Their confidence change and them just feeling confident about themselves makes me happy that I was able to make them feel that way,” she said.

The student from Carthage a cosmetology student at Bohlen Tech in Watertown. She’s also this week’s 7 News Career-Tech All-Star.

She hopes to someday run her own business, whether it’s renting a booth or opening her own salon.

Watch the video to see her at work and to learn more about her.

