Claxton-Hepburn asks non-emergency patients to avoid hospital campus

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - If you don’t need emergency medical care, Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center is asking you to avoid the hospital campus and surrounding areas.

Officials say it’s because the hospital is treating victims of the fire at the Ogdensburg high-rise. Family members of victims can call 315-393-3600 for information.

If you need non-emergency care, the hospital asks that you visit one of its convenient care locations in Ogdensburg or Canton.

Ogdensburg Convenient Care Clinic, 100 Horwood Place, open seven days a week, 9 a.m. – 7 p.m., 315-394-9462

Canton Convenient Care Clinic, 39 West Main Street, open seven days a week, 9 a.m. – 7 p.m., 315-379-4700. Imaging services are available at this location.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.