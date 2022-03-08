Advertisement

Claxton-Hepburn asks non-emergency patients to avoid hospital campus

Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center
Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 1:13 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - If you don’t need emergency medical care, Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center is asking you to avoid the hospital campus and surrounding areas.

Officials say it’s because the hospital is treating victims of the fire at the Ogdensburg high-rise. Family members of victims can call 315-393-3600 for information.

If you need non-emergency care, the hospital asks that you visit one of its convenient care locations in Ogdensburg or Canton.

  • Ogdensburg Convenient Care Clinic, 100 Horwood Place, open seven days a week, 9 a.m. – 7 p.m., 315-394-9462
  • Canton Convenient Care Clinic, 39 West Main Street, open seven days a week, 9 a.m. – 7 p.m., 315-379-4700. Imaging services are available at this location.

