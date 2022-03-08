Advertisement

Coca-Cola announces it will suspend business in Russia

Coca-Cola has announced it will suspend business in Russia.
Coca-Cola has announced it will suspend business in Russia.(Mike Mozart / CC BY 2.0)
By Gray News Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 5:17 PM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (Gray News) - Coca-Cola has announced it is suspending its business in Russia.

The beverage company made the announcement after it faced social media pressure to stop doing business with the country after its invasion of Ukraine.

“Our hearts are with the people who are enduring unconscionable effects from these tragic events in Ukraine,” the company said in a news release.

The announcement comes on the same day McDonald’s announced it would temporarily close more than 800 locations in Russia.

Coca-Cola said it is monitoring the situation and will assess its stance on Russia if there are any future developments, stating the company’s overriding hope is for peace in the region.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snowmobile accident
Massachusetts man dies in snowmobile crash
Riverview Towers fire
As many as 8 people injured, one critically, in Ogdensburg high-rise fire
Fire broke out at Riverview Towers in Ogdensburg Tuesday morning.
Fire breaks out at Ogdensburg high-rise
A man walked away with no injuries after his car rolled over in the town of Watertown Monday...
Man uninjured in rollover crash
Vehicles line up at Valero gas station
Vehicles line up as Watertown station offers gas discount

Latest News

FILE - Locked gates are shown at Truist Park, home of the Atlanta Braves baseball team,...
MLB, union bargain past midnight to salvage 162-game season
Johana Suarez, 37, is charged with murder in the death of her boyfriend, 48-year-old Henry...
Woman allegedly ran over, killed boyfriend while driving 73 mph
In this courtroom sketch, Ghislaine Maxwell, center, sits in the courtroom during a discussion...
Ghislaine Maxwell juror regrets not disclosing sex abuse
WWNY Vehicles line up as Watertown station offers gas discount
WWNY Watertown seeking lifeguards for this summer