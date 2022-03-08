Fire breaks out at Ogdensburg high-rise

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Fire broke out at an Ogdensburg high-rise Tuesday morning.

On the city’s website, officials say the fire at Riverview Towers was extinguished by around 12:30 p.m.

Witnesses tell us firefighters were using ladder trucks to evacuate residents. Flames were seen coming from one set of windows.

City planning director Andrea Smith tells 7 News that four or five people are injured. One is a firefighter. The rest are residents. It’s not clear how severe the injuries are.

Residents’ family members are being asked to meet at the Dobisky Center for updates on the fire.

Officials say they plan to release more information at 1 p.m.

We’re told Ogdensburg, Heuvelton, Lisbon, Morristown, and Canton fire departments battled the blaze.

Firefighters use ladder trucks to evacuate residents of Riverview Towers in Ogdensburg. (Kim Walters)

