Fire damages Lewis County home

WEST LEYDEN, New York (WWNY) - Fire heavily damaged a home in Lewis County Tuesday morning.

Volunteers responded to 1180 State Route 26 in the hamlet of West Leyden at 8:46 a.m.

The caller reported a chimney fire and that he had used an extinguisher on the wall.

When West Leyden firefighters arrived on the scene, they found the flames had extended into the wall and attic.

Volunteers from Constableville, Boonville, and Turin fire departments were called upon to help.

Officials said the home required a “major overhaul” to get to the source of the fire in the walls and attic.

Fire damage was contained to the attic and second story, but the rest of the house and its contents sustained heavy smoke and water damage.

The home is owned by Jacob and Sabrina Fey.

