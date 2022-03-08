Fire victim’s 911 call played at Exford murder-arson trial

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - A chilling phone recording was played during opening statements in the murder and arson trial of Shawn Exford in Lewis County Court Tuesday.

Exford is accused of starting a fire that killed two women at an apartment building on South State Street in Lowville in November 2019.

The prosecution began its opening statement with a piece of evidence: a 911 call from 58-year-old Catherine Crego, one of the victims of the fire.

In the call, she can be heard screaming, “We can’t get out.”

The fire at 7525 South State Street killed Crego and 42-year-old Saratina Kilbourne. Brian Mushtare was injured escaping the blaze.

The prosecution went on to paint a picture of what happened on November 30, 2019, and foreshadowed what jurors would hear and see throughout the trial.

It includes surveillance video from a home across the street that allegedly shows the light from the fire, and Exford running from the home.

In part of his opening statement, defense attorney John Hallett talked about a lack of evidence in the case, saying the prosecution doesn’t know exactly how the fire started.

He also told jurors Exford was very close with some of those who lived in the home, including a woman Hallett says was like a grandmother to him.

Then the prosecution started calling witnesses, including four people who lived at the apartment and were able to escape.

Another witness, Sergeant Richard Knight with the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office, identified several pieces of evidence he found at the scene after the fire, including Exford’s t-shirt, jackets, and shoes.

The last witness of the day, Lowville Village Police Officer Matthew Martin, said he took a statement from Exford that night, admitting he was at the apartment before the fire started, but went to his apartment to grab movies.

The statement says when he returned, the house was already on fire.

A grand jury handed up a 13-count indictment against Exford two years ago. The charges included two counts of second-degree murder, two counts of first-degree arson, and several counts of first-degree reckless endangerment.

He pleaded not guilty to all charges. He was freed on bail last year.

The trial will resume Wednesday at 9 a.m.

