Hazel A. Ayers, 86, of Crary Mills

CRARY MILLS, New York (WWNY) - Hazel A. Ayers, 86, of Hadley Road, died Saturday, March 5, 2022 at Canton-Potsdam Hospital.

She was the wife of the late Ralph R. Ayers. She was also predeceased by three brothers and three sisters.

Surviving are her three daughters, Katherine Taylor of North Lawrence, Donna Foster of Potsdam and Kelly Ayers of Potsdam; and two grandchildren.

Hazel was born April 28, 1935 in Parishville, Ny and was a daughter of the late Roy and Ruby (Castleman) McCuen. The couple ran the Northern Sports Shop on Route 11, Potsdam for a number of years.

Burial will be held privately for the family in Crary Mills Cemetery in the spring.

Condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.lawrencefuneralhome.org

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.