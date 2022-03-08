Advertisement

Here’s how you can order more free at-home COVID-19 tests

Youngstown City Health Department worker Faith Terreri grabs two at-home COVID-19 test kits to...
Youngstown City Health Department worker Faith Terreri grabs two at-home COVID-19 test kits to be handed out during a distribution event, Dec. 30, 2021, in Youngstown, Ohio. Over 68 million orders have already been placed since the website launched on Dec. 21, 2021.(David Dermer | AP Photo/David Dermer, File)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 8:42 AM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The Biden administration is offering additional free at-home COVID-19 tests in an effort to increase testing.

Over 68 million orders have already been placed since the website launched on Dec. 21. Households are now eligible for a second order of four tests via covidtests.gov.

According to the U.S. Postal Service, new orders will ship for free as tests are received from manufacturers.

So far, USPS has delivered more than 270 million COVID-19 packaged tests to households across the country.

“There are few assignments the Postal Service has received that better exemplify our public service mission than the request of the Biden Administration to deliver America’s COVID-19 test kits,” said Postmaster General and CEO Louis DeJoy in a press release. “It is a major point of pride throughout our organization to have met our own performance expectations and those of the public.

Test kit orders in the continental U.S. are sent through First Class Package Service, and by Priority Mail to Alaska, Hawaii, the U.S. territories and APO/FPO/DPO addresses.

Once an order is placed, you will get an order confirmation email and status updates as the package is shipped.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car chase spans much of St. Lawrence County Sunday
A state police vehicle was damaged during a pursuit of a Massena man who allegedly stole two...
Man accused of stealing vehicles & leading police on chase
Surveillance photo showing the suspect running with a gun
Massena man arrested after gunfire, police chase, crash
wwny Man indicted in Lowville fatal fire
Jury seated in Shawn Exford murder trial
A man walked away with no injuries after his car rolled over in the town of Watertown Monday...
Man uninjured in rollover crash

Latest News

Twenty people died -- including two from Watertown -- when a limousine crashed in Schoharie,...
Stefanik: fatal limo crash ‘could have been avoided’
This combination of photos provided by the Kent County Sheriff and the Delaware Department of...
Jury selection begins in alleged plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Whitmer
LIVE: Biden remarks on VA health benefits
In this image provided by the White House, President Joe Biden listens during a secure video...
Biden bans Russian oil, warns of higher prices at US pumps
FILE - Locked gates are shown at Truist Park, home of the Atlanta Braves baseball team,...
MLB, union meet ahead of deadline to salvage 162-game season