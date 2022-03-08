It’s a good week to enroll at JCC
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 8:53 AM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Note: The website address is incorrect in the graphic within the video. It is correct in the image above and the write-up below.
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s Instant Admit Week at Jefferson Community College.
Director of admissions Chelsea Marra said it’s a good time for new and transfer students to enroll.
It’s going on from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day through Friday, March 11.
You can make an appointment at sunyjefferson.edu/admissions
You can also call 315-786-2437.
There’s also still time to enroll in JCC’s late session classes. They start March 21.
