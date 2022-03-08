It’s a good week to enroll at JCC

Note: The website address is incorrect in the graphic within the video. It is correct in the image above and the write-up below.

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s Instant Admit Week at Jefferson Community College.

Director of admissions Chelsea Marra said it’s a good time for new and transfer students to enroll.

It’s going on from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day through Friday, March 11.

You can make an appointment at sunyjefferson.edu/admissions

You can also call 315-786-2437.

There’s also still time to enroll in JCC’s late session classes. They start March 21.

