Advertisement

Judge asked to end Prince Andrew sex abuse lawsuit

FILE - Britain's Prince Andrew appears at the Royal Chapel at Windsor, following the death...
FILE - Britain's Prince Andrew appears at the Royal Chapel at Windsor, following the death announcement of his father Prince Philip, April 11, 2021, in England. Prince Andrew wants a jury to decide a lawsuit against him by his sexual assault accuser Virginia Giuffre, if he can't get the case dismissed altogether. The request from his lawyers Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, was inside a formal response to the lawsuit Giuffre filed against him in August in Manhattan.(Steve Parsons/Pool Photo via AP, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 10:56 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Lawyers for Prince Andrew and an American woman who accused him of sexually abusing her when she was 17 have formally asked a judge to dismiss her lawsuit.

The lawyers sent a document to Judge Lewis A. Kaplan on Tuesday that would dismiss the August lawsuit once he signs it.

The lawyers revealed three weeks ago that they had tentatively agreed to a settlement in which the prince would make a substantial donation to his accuser’s charity and declare that he never meant to malign her character.

The judge had given both sides until March 17 to complete the deal or he would set a trial date.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car chase spans much of St. Lawrence County Sunday
A state police vehicle was damaged during a pursuit of a Massena man who allegedly stole two...
Man accused of stealing vehicles & leading police on chase
Surveillance photo showing the suspect running with a gun
Massena man arrested after gunfire, police chase, crash
wwny Man indicted in Lowville fatal fire
Jury seated in Shawn Exford murder trial
A man walked away with no injuries after his car rolled over in the town of Watertown Monday...
Man uninjured in rollover crash

Latest News

Twenty people died -- including two from Watertown -- when a limousine crashed in Schoharie,...
Stefanik: fatal limo crash ‘could have been avoided’
This combination of photos provided by the Kent County Sheriff and the Delaware Department of...
Jury selection begins in alleged plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Whitmer
LIVE: Biden remarks on VA health benefits
In this image provided by the White House, President Joe Biden listens during a secure video...
Biden bans Russian oil, warns of higher prices at US pumps
FILE - Locked gates are shown at Truist Park, home of the Atlanta Braves baseball team,...
MLB, union meet ahead of deadline to salvage 162-game season